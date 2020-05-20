It’s now been 50 years since one of the most iconic goals in the history of hockey was scored.
On May 10, 1970, Bobby Orr sealed the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup victory over the St. Louis Blues with an overtime goal in Game 4 of the series. That flying goal, which has been immortalized with a statue outside the entrance of TD Garden, long has been one of the most memorable images in Bruins history.
This Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, NESN will air “The 1970 Bruins: Big, Bad & Bobby,” an NHL Network documentary celebrating that team on its 50th anniversary.
Over the last few weeks, we’ve been remembering that team. So in the lead up to the NESN airing of the documentary, here’s everything you need to know about that 1970 squad.
