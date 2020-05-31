Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Weis seems to have the same question that some New England Patriots’ fans have already wondered.

Weis, who served as Patriots offensive coordinator during the organization’s first three Super Bowl seasons (from 2000-2004) explained that while on Sirius XM NFL Radio’s “Opening Drive” program last week.

“My biggest question is, ‘Who is the guy to take the top off the defense?,'” Weis said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss in his weekly notebook published Sunday.

For those unaware of the football terminology, “taking the top of the defense” relates to a pass catcher who can stretch the field vertically for an offense. Essentially, Weis is questioning the weapons at wide receiver.

The Patriots, of course, will likely look to established veteran Julian Edelman, second-year player N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu, who they traded a second-round pick for in 2019. New England also signed Marquise Lee and Damiere Byrd this offseason, and could look to previously undrafted receiver Jakobi Meyers, who will be in his second year with the franchise.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had previously touted the group entering the 2020 season, while Pro Football Focus ranked New England 30th out of 32 NFL teams in regard to the position.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images