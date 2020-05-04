The 2020 NFL Draft was a strange one for every team, including the New England Patriots.
Forced to operate remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bill Belichick and other team personnel overcame the challenges and ultimately selected a group of players they hope will be difference-makers down the road. The Patriots on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes video that offers a fascinating look at this year’s draft operation.
The highlights, of course, are the phone calls to let players know their dreams just came true.
Working from home: #PatsDraft edition.
Behind the scenes of this year's virtual draft operation. pic.twitter.com/RLGSi7powm
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 4, 2020
Whether the Patriots drafted any true impact players remains to be seen. Nevertheless, there are more than a few interesting players in the 2020 class, including versatile Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene.
