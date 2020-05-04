The true reason for Tom Brady deciding to leave the Patriots this offseason is anyone’s guess.

One of Brady’s former teammates, however, seems to believe the star quarterback simply was fed up with how things were going in New England.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel recently spoke with TMZ and offered his two cents on Brady leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons, which didn’t totally surprise him.

“He probably just got tired of it,” Samuel said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “He probably got tired of some inner circle things that he wanted. Maybe he wanted receivers and tight ends to stay with them and maybe Bill tried to trade them. Who knows what happened. You know, he probably just got fed up with it at the end of the day.”

Again, we’ll probably never know if Samuel is correct with this assumption. That said, Brady sure seems pretty stoked to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images