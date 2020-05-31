Josh Gordon clearly has a thick skin.
The veteran NFL receiver remains suspended by the NFL for violating a drug test last season. But Gordon, who has endured multiple suspensions and hardships throughout his career, apparently is working hard toward yet another return to the field.
However, the 29-year-old still has many haters, as evidenced by an Instagram exchange Saturday afternoon. The back-and-forth took place in the comments section of a post shared by Gordon.
(You can click here to view Gordon’s Instagram post.)
Here’s the caption:
“Persistence is the true nature of the warrior spirit”👺🧠
And here’s Gordon’s measured response to user Coolbreezy_13:
Let this be an example of how to be civil on social media.
More Football: Ex-NFL GM Makes Important Point About Patriots RBs Amid Questions About Offense
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images