NASCAR returns this weekend at Darlington Raceway, and Roush Fenway is making sure it honors the healthcare workers on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, Roush Fenway Racing will sport a “frontline hero logo on masks worn by team personnel at Darlington Raceway this weekend.”

Team president Steve Newmark said they are grateful for “support and assistance” from frontline workers during this time.

“These frontline heroes have been working tirelessly and selflessly to keep all of us safe and healthy,” Newmark said. “There are so many people across the world that have been impacted by this pandemic and our team will be forever grateful for the support and assistance those on the frontlines have provided our communities.”

All Roush Fenway Mustangs — including Ryan Newman’s No. 6 — will include a name of a frontline worker “on the name rail of each car as a part of an initiative created by NASCAR known as ‘The Real Heroes Project,'” the statement said.

NASCAR’s return is set for Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images