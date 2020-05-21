Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR hasn’t even been back a full week and already Samantha Busch is having to defender her husband on Twitter.

Kyle Busch accidentally wrecked Chase Elliott out of Wednesday night’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway with 28 laps remaining. The incident prompted Elliott, who was in second at the time of the crash, to give Busch the middle finger as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver drove by under caution. Busch owned up to his mistake after the race and offered a sincere apology, but that didn’t stop his haters from doing their thing on Twitter.

Thankfully, Busch’s wife was there to take the Twitter trolls head-on.

Check out these tweets:

😂 missed these tweets in quarantine. Guess all the big guys who can’t boo and throw beer cans gonna come on here https://t.co/9uKcwknhQr — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) May 21, 2020

Oh I’m not making an excuse I’m calling out grown men who feel the need to tweet me to whine about it what’s that gonna do for em https://t.co/5idmCP4PAw — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) May 21, 2020

Something tells us this could be a recurring theme during the 2020 season.

As for Elliott, he reportedly won’t face any discipline for his actions Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images