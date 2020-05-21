Was Kyle Busch’s inadvertent wrecking of Chase Elliott on Wednesday night bad for everyone involved? Yes. Was Elliott wrong to stand on the edge of the track and flip Busch the bird rather than heading toward the ambulance? Also, yes.

But what happened at the end of the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway was undeniably entertaining, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the many who believe NASCAR could benefit from an uptick in such drama.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Earnhardt explained why he ultimately was fine with Wednesday night’s shenanigans.

Take a look:

Hard to argue with any of that.

Nevertheless, Busch’s many haters took to Twitter after the incident with Elliott to criticize their least favorite driver. Busch’s wife, Samantha, was there to meet them head-on.

More NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s Wife Trolls Husband’s Haters After Chase Elliott Incident

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images