Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the NBA is getting one step closer to returning.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the league has informed all 30 of its teams “that practice facilities can open May 8 if market is no longer subject to restrictions.”

Charania provided some more details:

Sources: NBA has informed its 30 teams that practice facilities can open May 8 if market is no longer subject to restrictions. Update: Total of six assistant coaches/player development personnel now able to supervise individual's workout; no more than four at one time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 7, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported what he heard, adding head coaches won’t be able to “participate or observe.”

Head coaches will not be allowed to participate or observe the player workouts, per sources. https://t.co/6gv87tl6G4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2020

Massachusetts is under a stay-at-home advisory until May 18, so it’s unlikely the Boston Celtics will be able to head to the Auerbach Center on Friday.

While this certainly is positive news, for states like Massachusetts — and plenty of others — this could create a disadvantage. Some teams will be able to begin workouts as early as Friday, while others have to wait for loosened restrictions.

There’s still no concrete date for when (or if) the NBA will return to complete the 2019-20 season and crown a champion. But getting players back into their facilities is the first step.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images