The NCAA on Wednesday reportedly took a major step towards the potential return of college sports.
According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy and Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, the Association’s Division I Council voted to approve “voluntary athletic activities” for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball as soon as June 1, thus, green lighting a return to campus for some student-athletes.
Of course, colleges will only be inviting their athletes back for the targeted date if that complies with their local government regulations. Frequency of testing will also be at the school and local government’s discretion, as the NCAA hasn’t laid out a specific mandate or protocol on tests, per Thamel.
The return will come in waves, with athletes who’ve quarantined local to their schools likely coming back first.
“Hypothetically, one athletic director said that means starting with 25 or 30 players in four separate groups amid a socially distanced weight room upon opening,” Thamel reported. “From there, players will be added to the groups as they return to campus. In theory, as one source laid out, a full squad could be around and working out in groups in July.”
The Division I Council will address other collegiate sports as well soon, anticipating more information as soon as next week.
With the college football scheduled to begin its Week 0 on Aug. 29, this vote serves as a glimmer of hope that the season starts, and potentially on time.
