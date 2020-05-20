Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Haviland and his wife, Ashley, represent what NESN’s Fans’ Choice Contest is all about.

A NESN panel chose the South Portland, Maine, entrant as the Fans’ Choice Contest Week 1 winner. Patrick and Ashley became engaged during a weekend visit to Boston in April 2018, and their sports-filled engagement story included attending two Boston Red Sox games at Fenway Park, most notably their comeback win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 8.

Let’s allow Patrick Haviland to tell the tale in full.

“My wife and I came to Boston for the weekend,” Patrick wrote. “We got engaged in our hotel room overlooking the Citgo sign from our balcony on Friday night. We then went to the Celtics game that night, the Sox game that Saturday, and the impossible comeback with 6 runs in the bottom of the 8th to win 8-7 on that Sunday. One of the best games in recent years! A very memorable engagement weekend. LOVE BOSTON!!”

Patrick, and hopefully Ashley, will appear on Wednesday night’s episode of “NESN After Hours,” presented by Peoples’ United Bank, to discuss their magical engagement weekend.

NESN will air Patrick Haviland’s choice Red Sox game at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Tune in for both events and be sure to enter NESN’s Fans’ Choice Contest in an upcoming week.

Thumbnail photo via via Patrick Haviland