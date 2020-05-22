As the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are working towards a deal, reports on Thursday emerged of the offer that was on the table from the Cowboys.

According to Chris Simms of NBC Sports, Dallas wanted to lock their quarterback up for five years and $175 million. The analyst also reported that Prescott turned up his nose at that figure, despite the fact that it would make him the highest-paid signal caller in the NFL.

But that may not be true.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport did some digging Thursday, and apparently Prescott’s agent and the league insider’s source from the Cowboys both shot down the rumor.

“According to the team side and Dak Prescott’s agent, the report from @CSimmsQB is definitely not true,” Rapoport tweeted. “The two sides hace never discussed such scenarios or anything like it. Dak wants a shorter deal, the Cowboys want a longer one. July 15 is the deadline.”

According to the team side and Dak Prescott’s agent, the report (👇🏽) from @CSimmsQB is definitely not true. The two sides have never discussed such scenarios or anything like it. Dak wants a shorter deal, the #Cowboys want a longer one. July 15 is the deadline. https://t.co/yUgxcz5qcq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2020

Dallas franchise tagged on the quarterback back in March, as 2019 was the final season of his rookie contract. Therefore, the two parties have until July 15 to come to terms on an extension.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images