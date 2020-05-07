Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many NFL fans can’t figure out why the Patriots haven’t considered replacing Tom Brady with Cam Newton. Sure, Jarrett Stidham could be the future, but why not take a flier on a 30-year-old former MVP for a season?

Well, the answer apparently isn’t that complicated.

Joe Person, a Panthers beat reporter for The Athletic, recently published a story in which he analyzed Newton’s current free agent market. Nestled within the piece was a nugget of information about New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who in January interviewed for Carolina’s head coaching vacancy.

From Person’s column:

Some observers have made a big deal of the nice things Bill Belichick said about Newton after he beat the Patriots in two regular-season meetings. That storyline seemed to be a little overblown. Plus, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wasn’t necessarily high on Newton when he was talking to the Panthers about their head coaching vacancy, according to a source.

Yeah, an offensive coordinator probably isn’t going to sign off on bringing in a quarterback he doesn’t believe in.

As for Stidham, all indications are the Patriots are awfully high on the sophomore signal-caller.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images