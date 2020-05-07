Will the NFL season begin on time this fall? No one knows that for sure. What we do know, though, is the NFL operating under the assumption it will, and thus, will release its regular-season schedule Thursday night.

The NFL will allow teams to start formally releasing their slates of games Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET ahead of a three-hour made-for-TV bonanza that will go way in-depth previewing games that are six months away. And that’s assuming those games are even played, as the COVID-19 pandemic could affect football in the way it’s already messed with just about every other sport on the planet.

But as the league proved with the draft, the show must go on, so we’ll have a schedule by the end of the night. In fact, we might have a schedule long before then, as leaks have become increasingly prevalent. If you can’t wait for the official release, we’ll be following all of the supposed leaks right here.

11:10 a.m.: Here’s a quick update on the Denver Broncos, with Denver once again opening the season in the late “Monday Night Football” game. Also noted here is a trip to Vegas to play the Raiders in November.

According to the schedule I have in front of me, the Broncos open the season at home on the second game of MNF. Again, nothing official until it's official. Not believing anything until the release tonight. https://t.co/hmRjo8hzrQ — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) May 7, 2020

11 a.m.: So, someone is wrong — either John Clayton or Chicago radio host Danny Parkins, who tweeted this about the Bears’ reported schedule leaks:

NFL SCHEDULE LEAKS #Bears Week 1: at Lions

Week 5: Brady and Bucs at home

Week 7: MNF at Rams

Week 10: MNF v Vikings

SNF after Thanksgiving at GB

Week 17: home v Green Bay — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 7, 2020

As noted earlier and Wednesday, the original reported thinking was teams would open with interconference games (AFC vs. NFC) to begin the season. Theoretically, that would allow those games to be completely wiped out, if the NFL ran into coronavirus-related problems. If Parkins is correct, however, that’s a bunch of malarkey, as he’s hearing the Bears are opening with a Week 1 game against division rival Detroit.

8:45 a.m. ET: Here’s all we know at the moment:

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

We’ll update as we know more.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images