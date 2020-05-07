Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When will we see baseball again?

As of right now, the answer is cloudy.

Major League Baseball reportedly is planning to present an idea to the MLBPA about re-starting spring training in June, but there is nothing set in stone yet.

Boston Red Sox first basemen Mitch Moreland sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on Wednesday night’s edition of “At Home With TC” to talk about how the 34-year-old is spending quarantine, as well as the potential start of the 2020 MLB season.

Check out the new segment above!

Thumbnail photo via David Dermer/USA TODAY Sports Images