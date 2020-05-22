Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four of the biggest names in sports over the last two decades will hit the links together Sunday for a good cause.

“The Match” featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning goes down at Medalist Golf Club on Sunday in Florida. The star-studded affair pitting Woods and Manning vs. Brady and Mickelson is for a good cause with $10 million going to COVID-19 relief.

Viewers at home can play along, too, thanks to NESN Games. Fans can make their picks for things like match winnerS first-hole winner and first to lead with a $25 online gift code to the ’47 online store going to the winner.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images