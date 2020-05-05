Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jakobi Meyers could take on a more prominent role in the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Just ask his old quarterback.

Tom Brady, who left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason, left some words of encouragement on one of Meyers’ Instagram posts Monday night.

“Can’t wait to see you grow in year 2 kobi!!!” Brady wrote.

Tom Brady with some words of encouragement for Jakobi Meyers. pic.twitter.com/L5vzNuK7M0 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 5, 2020

Meyers endured some growing pains during his first NFL season — and drew the ire of his 42-year-old QB on more than one occasion — but was New England’s second-most-reliable wideout behind Julian Edelman despite being an undrafted rookie. He finished the year with 26 catches on 41 targets for 359 yards, ranking 12th among first-year receivers in receiving yards and second among undrafted wideouts behind Miami’s Preston Williams.

Those marks also rank sixth among all Patriots rookie receivers in the Bill Belichick era.

“This offseason, I just feel like it’s going to be big for me,” Meyers said in January. “Now I’m not coming in with my eyes closed. I actually know what I’ve got to do. …

“(I’m focused on) coming in and being able to be a factor on this team. Not just somebody who can step up when you need him, but somebody who they depend on. I want to come in and show them that I can make it through a full season knowing my job, being the smartest player in the room, and at the same time, still make plays.”

Meyers won’t be guaranteed a roster spot this summer, but his chances of sticking around improved exponentially when the Patriots chose not to select any receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The N.C. State product also could wind up benefiting from Brady’s departure, as he and projected successor Jarrett Stidham showed excellent chemistry during the 2019 preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images