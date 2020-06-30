Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton is on a revenge tour.

The quarterback, who hasn’t officially signed with the New England Patriots but has pretty much confirmed it, admitted in a vlog released Monday that he’s disappointed with how his time with the Carolina Panthers ended, but that he wasn’t bitter.

And in that same vlog, after some highlights of Newton working out and rehabbing from his foot injury, music stopped and the camera zoomed in on a sweaty Newton following a workout. The 31-year-old delivered a blunt message before announcing he was joining the Patriots.

“I’ve got so much on my mind right now, so I’m gonna keep this (expletive) brief. I’m at your neck,” Newton said.

Here’s the full video.

Newton will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting quarterback job in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images