Members of the Boston Celtics are utilizing their unique platform to promote meaningful change as protests over racial injustice continue across the United States. And several players — including Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier — joined the protests this past weekend to help convey that message.

Ex-Celtic Cedric Maxwell is particularly pleased with the lengths current C’s players have gone to in order to promote justice during such trying times. But there’s one thing he wishes he was able to do as a member of the Celtics that players can do now — utilize social media to enhance their message.

“For me to have gone someplace and been a popular athlete and said, ‘There is a beach in South Carolina which is segregated, and they put a chain-link fence in the water and you have to swim all the way out to go around?’ “I was thinking as a little boy like, ‘Damn, was the water different? If you went past this area, what would happen?'” Maxwell told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Monday.

“But I’d love to go back, and I’d love to be like these guys. Now they have a bigger platform and I think it’s great. I’m so happy our younger players were able to step out on that ledge and show that they’re part of society and contributing to society.

“This is everybody’s problem, and I think that’s what Jaylen, Kanter, and Marcus were saying.”

Though Maxwell is proud of all the Celtics that participated in this weekend’s protests, he is particularly proud of Brown’s efforts to address the issue. Brown, as you likely know, traveled 15-hours to Atlanta to participate in Saturday’s peaceful protests.

“One thing with Jaylen Brown is you really see that person, that guy where you go, ‘Man, I really admire what he does from a personal standpoint.’ He gets it and understands who is he is and appreciates his community. For him to do that was special.”

Special indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images