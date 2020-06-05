Sports executives had a call with congressional Republicans on Wednesday, and it may have revealed some bad news to college football fans.
NCAA president Mark Emmert partook in the conference, along with executives from the NFL, NHL, PGA Tour and NASCAR, and said he anticipated the season would start as planned around Labor Day, within local safety regulations and guidelines.
And according to Representative Greg Walden of Oregon, via Alan Blinder and Jonathan Martin of the New York Times, Emmert also admitted the season could be shortened, with conference title games potentially being played before Thanksgiving.
Blinder and Martin reported that the NCAA declined to comment, and that Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said tournament organizers are still planning to play on its regular timeline into January 2021.
And some schools are already welcoming some athletes back to campus, as the NCAA allowed basketball and football teams to begin involuntary workouts earlier this week.,
But if there’s a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, which health officials have been weary of, taking action and cutting the season short may be necessary, either by design or necessity.
Fingers crossed we get a full, 14-game regular season.
