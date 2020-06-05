Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Brees has made headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. But now he’s setting the President of the United States straight.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback made some incredibly tone-deaf comments on how he’d never agree with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Brees was ripped by teammates, other NFL players and athletes throughout the world of sports. He’s since apologized, something Michael Thomas accepts.

But Trump didn’t think what Brees said warranted an apology, tweeting “…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”

…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

It’s been made pretty clear for the past four years the peaceful protests never once were about the flag.

Brees responded to Trump’s tweet with a passionate Instagram post.

“To @realdonaldtrump

Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities,” he said in part of the caption.

The NFL since has admitted it was wrong for not listening to players sooner.

