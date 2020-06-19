Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Before sports leagues can return, they must first instate a number of protocols to keep players and staff safe.

Especially the NFL, as public professionals have warned a second wave of the coronavirus may hit in the fall. In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIAID, is skeptical the NFL can start its upcoming season all together unless it’s played in a “bubble” environment like the NBA and NHL are planning.

The NFL doesn’t want to do that however.

So how will they keep players from contracting the virus when football is the definition of a contact sport?

According to Stadium, they might sport these wild-looking COVID-19 helmets:

NFL players might sport #COVID19 helmets this fall … What do you think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XXqvNDPU7N — Stadium (@Stadium) June 17, 2020

These certainly look intimidating, like a street bike helmet crossed with a Stormtrooper or something. But, how practical are they? It doesn’t look like the full enclosure would make having full vision or communication very feasible.

Still, Twitter had some fun reactions to the possible helmets.

Right!?!? Imagine 22 Master Chiefs playing football against each other! The NFL would double its audience as gamers that never watched sports before couldn’t turn away. — Eldon English (@shrike113) June 18, 2020

This guy lmao 😆 pic.twitter.com/xjcoMiHsNh — TRUST NOBODY (@JoeM3476) June 18, 2020

@AB84 what do you think of these? — 𝕸𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@Ninety3Melo) June 18, 2020

We’re not sure if the NFL actually will use these, but if so, we’ll be having some conversations about which uniforms look most menacing with them.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images