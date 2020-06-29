Could Cam Newton be on the same path as Kurt Warner?

The Hall of Fame quarterback believes so.

Warner was an MVP with the St. Louis Rams before suffering injuries and twice getting cut. But when he found a new home with the Arizona Cardinals, he appeared to return to who he once was. And with Newton reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Sunday night, he believes the 31-year-old could find himself on a similar route.

“I was able to return to form, playing at a Pro Bowl level and reaching the Super Bowl once more,” Warner said, via ProFootballTalk. “Knowing Cam’s track record and the competitor that lies within him, I would not be surprised if he once again rose to the top of the league.”

Newton was the 2015 MVP as the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. Injuries have plagued the signal-caller for the last two seasons, but Newton has a chance to bounce back and prove he still has some left in the tank.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images