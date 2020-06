Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of the NESN After Hours Podcast, presented by People’s United Bank, Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia are joined by Jahmai Webster and Julian McWilliams to discusses racial injustices in the sports world and in this country.

Listen to the full podcast below or on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AFTER-HOURS-POD-0605.mp3

Thumbnail photo via via NESN