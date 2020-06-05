Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following the Premier League’s announcement confirming some initial games to restart the season, Liverpool FC has already engaged with partners from Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police, Spirit of Shankly, Everton Football Club and Blue Union in positive discussions and are all committed to working together to safely restart the season.

As with normal gameday arrangements, all key partners are committed to creating a comprehensive joined-up plan in line with government and public health advice which prioritizes the safety and well-being of the local community, supporters, staff, players, and the professional support services, who are vital to the success of behind-closed-doors gameday operations.

Our aim is to ensure these games are completed with the least risk to public health and without adding further strain on the NHS and other public services.

Further dialogue is scheduled next week between all partners involved and together will provide regular updates for supporters throughout this process.

Here are the confirmed game dates and times:

Everton vs. Liverpool: 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 24

Manchester City vs. Liverpool: 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2

