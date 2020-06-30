Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton will have a new uniform for the first time in his NFL career once the 2020 season kicks off.

The 31-year-old quarterback reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Sunday. Newton’s missed some time over the last two seasons due to injuries, but his recent videos show the work he’s put in of late.

While it’s no guarantee he’ll be New England’s starter for Week 1, just the thought of him being with Josh McDaniels was enough to send Twitter into a frenzy.

NFL fans have been used to seeing Newton in a Carolina Panthers uniform, but “Madden 21” is giving us a first look at what he will look like in Patriot blue.

Check it out:

Lookin’ good, Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images