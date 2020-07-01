Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton apparently is wasting no time getting acquainted with his reported new team.

The New England Patriots reportedly have signed Newton to a one-year “incentive-laden” deal, and Newton is fired up about it, to say the least. So much so, in fact, the veteran quarterback already is working out with a few New England players, including Mohamad Sanu.

Sanu posted a picture of him on the field with Newton to his Instagram story on Tuesday via Sideline Hustle. The receiver even captioned the image “First of many!”

Check it out, via NESN’s Zack Cox:

Cam Newton getting some work in with new Patriots teammate Mohamed Sanu (via Sanu’s IG). pic.twitter.com/xf47mmqmCZ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 1, 2020

Like Sanu, we’re sure there will be more of these to come.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images