Bubba Wallace’s colleagues are not taking what happened Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway lightly.

A noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall after the Geico 500 was postponed due to rain. The disturbing incident comes on the heels of Wallace successfully campaigning for NASCAR to ban Confederate flags from races. One of Wallace’s crew chiefs discovered the noose and reported it to NASCAR, which promptly brought the matter to the FBI.

Wallace since has received an outpouring of support on social media, both from the NASCAR community and the sports world as a whole.

It appears the support for Wallace won’t be limited to Twitter and Instagram either.

The Geico 500 now is set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

