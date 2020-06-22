Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bubba Wallace’s colleagues are not taking what happened Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway lightly.

A noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall after the Geico 500 was postponed due to rain. The disturbing incident comes on the heels of Wallace successfully campaigning for NASCAR to ban Confederate flags from races. One of Wallace’s crew chiefs discovered the noose and reported it to NASCAR, which promptly brought the matter to the FBI.

Wallace since has received an outpouring of support on social media, both from the NASCAR community and the sports world as a whole.

Several sports figures voiced their support for @BubbaWallace after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/ikFoqrKviR — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against @BubbaWallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Full statement: https://t.co/wmwVCOFd4B pic.twitter.com/mcFXKUynRs — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 22, 2020

I’ll race with him on Sunday and ride with him on a Monday. I do this because he’s family, our @NASCAR family!!! It’s hard for me to comprehend all this, but one thing is for sure…When you f*ck with family you’re f*cking with us all. @BubbaWallace #ivealwaysstoodwithbubba pic.twitter.com/e6pDDmXu6J — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) June 22, 2020

#IStandWithBubba The act of what happened yesterday was horrible and has no place in this world! https://t.co/X9QnfpYdX5 pic.twitter.com/MNMifoZP0M — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 22, 2020

I stand with Bubba. Always have, always will. — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) June 22, 2020

Woke up to some bad news that’s not worth repeating. Not because it’s not serious, but because That’s exactly what the culprits want, attention and the fear that comes from it. I trust Nascar to handle it appropriately and fully support them in getting this right. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 22, 2020

It appears the support for Wallace won’t be limited to Twitter and Instagram either.

Several NASCAR drivers are planning to make a pre-race show of support on pit road for @BubbaWallace today at Talladega, per sources. ➖ The plan is still developing and it's not yet clear exactly what they will do. pic.twitter.com/oTTDePCmIL — Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 22, 2020

The Geico 500 now is set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Helber/Pool USA TODAY Network Images