The field is set for the Dixie Vodka 400.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was determined via tiered drawing. The process is confusing, but just know that Denny Hamlin came out on top.

The Joe Gibbs racing driver will start at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the Dixie Vodka 400:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Joey Logano

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kyle Busch

5. Chase Elliott

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Alex Bowman

9. Jimmie Johnson

10. Kurt Busch

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Clint Bowyer

13. Chris Buescher

14. Ryan Newman

15. Erik Jones

16. Austin Dillon

17. Bubba Wallace

18. John Hunter Nemechek (R)

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20. Matt Kenseth

21. Aric Almirola

22. William Byron

23. Matt DiBenedetto

24. Tyler Reddick (R)

25. JJ Yeley (i)

26. Corey Lajoie

27. Josh Bilicki (i)

28. Brennan Poole (R)

29. Joey Gase (i)

30. Michael McDowell

31. Quin Houff (R)

32. Ty Dillon

33. Ryan Preece

34. BJ McLeod (i)

35. Cole Custer (R)

36. Christopher Bell (R)

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill (i)

(R) – Rookie

(i) – Ineligible to collect Cup Series points

The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR is allowing a limited amount of fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images