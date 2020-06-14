The field is set for the Dixie Vodka 400.
The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was determined via tiered drawing. The process is confusing, but just know that Denny Hamlin came out on top.
The Joe Gibbs racing driver will start at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the Dixie Vodka 400:
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Joey Logano
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Kyle Busch
5. Chase Elliott
6. Martin Truex Jr.
7. Kevin Harvick
8. Alex Bowman
9. Jimmie Johnson
10. Kurt Busch
11. Ryan Blaney
12. Clint Bowyer
13. Chris Buescher
14. Ryan Newman
15. Erik Jones
16. Austin Dillon
17. Bubba Wallace
18. John Hunter Nemechek (R)
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20. Matt Kenseth
21. Aric Almirola
22. William Byron
23. Matt DiBenedetto
24. Tyler Reddick (R)
25. JJ Yeley (i)
26. Corey Lajoie
27. Josh Bilicki (i)
28. Brennan Poole (R)
29. Joey Gase (i)
30. Michael McDowell
31. Quin Houff (R)
32. Ty Dillon
33. Ryan Preece
34. BJ McLeod (i)
35. Cole Custer (R)
36. Christopher Bell (R)
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill (i)
(R) – Rookie
(i) – Ineligible to collect Cup Series points
The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR is allowing a limited amount of fans to attend the event.
