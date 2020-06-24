Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Avery Bradley reportedly will not be in Orlando when the NBA resumes its 2019-20 season in July.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard has opted out of the season restart at the Walt Disney World Resort due to a health concern regarding his eldest son, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bradley’s 6-year-old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses (like COVID-19) and likely would not have received medical clearance to enter the NBA’s bubble environment with his family, per Woj.

Bradley has been outspoken about his concerns surrounding the resumption of the 2020 season, agreeing with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on the issue. The two ex-Boston Celtics even created a coalition for players to voice their concerns about resuming play in Orlando, though the league ultimately moved forward with the idea.

After this season, Bradley has one more year left on his contract with the Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images