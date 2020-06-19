Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu is back at it with another impressive workout.

Just over a week ago, a video showed the New England Patriots wideout catching punts that were being launched over a house.

And in a new video shared Thursday night, the 30-year-old was, among other things, catching passes while running up a hill.

Take a look.

Not bad.

Sanu, in part due to injuries, was a bit of disappointment in New England last season after arriving ahead of the trade deadline. And with Tom Brady now gone, Jarrett Stidham and the Patriots offense certainly would benefit from Sanu finding a better level in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images