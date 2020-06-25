For now, the show will go on this weekend for the PGA Tour at TPC River Highlands just outside of Hartford, and you can win by playing along with NESN Games.

The PGA Tour will proceed with the Travelers Championship despite a handful of coronavirus-related withdrawals, and despite the absence of stars like Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson, it’s still the best field to ever descend upon Cromwell.

NESN is giving you the chance to win $25 credit to the ’47 online store by playing the Travelers Championship Challenge at Games.NESN.com. Make your best bets on a few over/unders and a pair of group winners, and you could walk away with some ’47 swag.

