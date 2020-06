Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this episode of “The TC & Jerry Podcast,” Tom Caron and Jerry Remy share their thoughts on the importance of athletes using their platforms to speak out against racial injustice.

Remy provides his thoughts on the current civil unrest throughout the United States and how to drive change. Finally, the two also talk a little baseball and how mic’d-up players could improve a fan’s viewing experience of MLB games.