Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady, since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has shown a pattern of breaking rules.

There’s the instance of him getting kicked out of a public park in Tampa Bay, and even the hilarious “breaking and entering” incident..

Now, it looks like he’s defying recommendations by the NFL’s Players Association to refrain from group workouts.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday reported that the six-time Super Bowl champion was joined by “dozens” of teammates at Berkeley Prep for a workout, and according to the Associated Press, Rob Gronkowski, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin, Ryan Jensen, Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards were among the group.

The quarterback also posted photos of the workout to his Instagram.

The NFLPA’s request came in the aftermath of the Buccaneers confirming that “multiple individuals” tested positive for the virus.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images