Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool was beaten for just the third time in the Premier League this season Wednesday, as Arsenal defeated the champions 2-1 at Emirates Stadium.

Sadio Mane tucked home midway through the first half to give the Reds a merited lead, but that advantage would be overturned before the interval.

Alexandre Lacazette and then Reiss Nelson pounced to put the Gunners ahead, and the scoreline was unchanged despite the visitors’ exertions in the second period.

Oh, Mané Mané! A wonderful finish for Sadio to give the champions the lead.@peacocktv | #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/gAS6g9Eb1m — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 15, 2020

A turnover leads to a goal! Lacazette squares this one at the Emirates.@peacocktv | #MyPLSUmmer pic.twitter.com/BAv2OuX0EW — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 15, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC