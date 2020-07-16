Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FC Barcelona might abdicate the throne in a matter of hours.

Barcelona will host Osasuna on Thursday at Nou Camp in a La Liga Round 36 game. Second-place Barcelona must beat Osasuna and needs first-place Real Madrid drops points against Villarreal in order to extend its title defense into the final round of the season. If Osasuna wins or draws against Barcelona, Real Madrid will have wrested the title away from Barcelona for the first time since 2017.

Here’s when and how to watch Barcelona versus Osasuna.

When: Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

