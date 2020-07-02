Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton appears to want to make one thing abundantly clear: The 2020 season is not about money for him.

When details of the quarterback’s contract with the New England Patriots were reported, some, namely San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, criticized the deal — which will pay the 2015 NFL MVP the veteran minimum.

But in an Instagram post shared Thursday afternoon, Newton fired back at those critics.

“This is not about money for me,” he wrote. “It’s about respect.”

Here’s the full post.

The Patriots were tight up against the salary cap before the Newton signing, but it appears they were able to tuck him under the cap without having to make a corresponding transaction.

