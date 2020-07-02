Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid can take a decisive step toward the summit, so long as it avoids a banana peel.

Real Madrid will host Getafe on Thursday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in a La Liga Round 33 game. Real Madrid leads the Spanish league standings by one point with a game in hand over second-place FC Barcelona. Getafe is in sixth place and seeking a positive result against Real Madrid, which would further its hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus Getafe.

When: Thursday, July 2, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

