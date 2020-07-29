Chase Winovich paid his respects Tuesday night.
Between Monday and Tuesday, the New England Patriots saw six players — including Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung — opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19. And Winovich, a talented though undeniably peculiar edge rusher entering his second season in New England, took to Twitter to share how he was dealing with the news.
Take a look:
Pouring a glass of milk out for the boys who can’t be with us out on the field this year 🥛✊💗
— Chase Winovich (@Wino) July 29, 2020
Sounds like a perfectly good waste of milk, but who are we to judge a person’s dairy etiquette?
As for the opt outs, at least one NFL executive believes Bill Belichick has something up his sleeve.
More Football: NFL Exec Believes Bill Belichick Is ‘Masterminding’ Patriots Opt-Outs
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images