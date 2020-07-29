Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Winovich paid his respects Tuesday night.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the New England Patriots saw six players — including Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung — opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19. And Winovich, a talented though undeniably peculiar edge rusher entering his second season in New England, took to Twitter to share how he was dealing with the news.

Take a look:

Pouring a glass of milk out for the boys who can’t be with us out on the field this year 🥛✊💗 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) July 29, 2020

Sounds like a perfectly good waste of milk, but who are we to judge a person’s dairy etiquette?

As for the opt outs, at least one NFL executive believes Bill Belichick has something up his sleeve.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images