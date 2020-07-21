Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s starting rotation already had plenty of question marks surrounding it after the departures of Rick Porcello and David Price, coupled with the injury to Chris Sale.

Sale, of course, still remains with the Sox after undergoing successful Tommy John surgery in March. But Porcello now is a member of the New York Mets while Price, who opted out of the 2020 season, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Things became more complicated when Eduardo Rodriguez, who was expected to be Boston’s Opening Day starter, Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez all tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Rodriguez returned to Fenway Park earlier this week, but it’s unclear when he’ll pitch in a regular season game.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke delivered some more good news Tuesday, noting Hernandez had been cleared to join the team.

Roenicke said during a Zoom call that Hernandez and Taylor both threw bullpens Tuesday. Hernandez, however, hasn’t done much throwing, so the team will need to see him do that and build up strength before getting into game action.

Hernandez could play a crucial role for a thin Red Sox rotation if he’s healthy, which the team will need during the 60-game season.

