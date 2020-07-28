Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have struggled out the gate overall, but Jackie Bradley Jr. seems to have everything working right now.

Bradley has started in center field in each of Boston’s first four contests and hasn’t disappointed in the slightest racking up eight hits and two RBIs for the Sox.

The 30-year-old has been known throughout his career as a pull hitter, but so far this season Bradley has been going against the shift and spraying hits to all fields.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Tim Wakefield broke down the Sox center fielder’s hot start on “Red Sox Gameday Live.” Check out what they had to say in the video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images