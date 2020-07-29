Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA returns with its first regular season action since March 11 on Thursday, and one of the league’s biggest stars may not be able to suit up.

The league kicks off its return with a Western Conference double-header as the Utah Jazz take on the New Orleans Pelicans and then the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face off to end the night.

Anthony Davis reportedly may miss the Lakers’ first seeding game as he deals with an eye injury he suffered in the squad’s final scrimmage game Saturday.

For more on the big man, check out the “Need To Know” video above from Tuesday’s “NESN After Hours” presented by People’s United Bank.