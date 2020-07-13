The NBA community is showing support for one of its most prominent league insiders.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reportedly was suspended Saturday night without pay after U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri published an email in which the reporter cursed at him.
Hawley’s original email called for the NBA to allow messages in support of police, the military and Hong Kong protesters on player jerseys, along with approved messages promoting racial equality. Wojnarowski apologized for his response, which was a simple “(expletive) you,” but a number of NBA players aren’t holding it against him.
That includes LeBron James, who Wojnarowski has been especially tough on in the past with his writing and reporting.
#FreeWOJ!! 🤜🏻🤛🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 12, 2020
#NBATwitter finding out @espn suspended Woj #FreeWoj
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 12, 2020
Aye #Freewoj man 😂😂
— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 12, 2020
#FreeWoj ✊🏾 but in the #Verzuz battle I’m taking @ShamsCharania
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 12, 2020
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 12, 2020
Till it’s backwards 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/AwP0IqUHW6
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 12, 2020
😭😭😭 #freewoj tho https://t.co/TpARz2cLIa
— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 12, 2020
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images