DeWanna Bonner is excited to bring her talents to the Connecticut Sun, especially after the team’s showing last season.

The Sun was one of the East’s most dominant teams in 2019, placing second with an impressive 23-11 regular-season record. But the first-place Washington Mystics simply were too much for Connecticut to overcome, topping the Sun both in the Eastern Conference standings and in an epic five-game battle in the 2019 WNBA Finals.

This time around, however, Bonner hopes her skills will give the Sun an edge as the team continues the search for its first-ever title.

“I’m hoping (to bring) some positive energy,” Bonner said with a laugh, via the WNBA. “They’re already a great team. Of course, everybody saw last year by them making it to the (WNBA) Finals, Game 5. I hope I can give us that extra push to win the championship.

“Of course, we’re missing a big piece in J.J. (Jonquel Jones), but you’ve got a lot of people stepping up. We’re gelling and looking good.”

(Also check out her sick jumper.)

“I hope I can give us that extra push to win the championship.” DeWanna Bonner is ready to take the @ConnecticutSun back to the #WNBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/qa26DyOAjo — WNBA (@WNBA) July 12, 2020

The WNBA kicks off its abbreviated 2020 season July 25.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun