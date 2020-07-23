It’s time to go racing in the Sunflower State.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Thursday night’s Super Start Batteries 400. Kevin Harvick will start at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.
Will Austin Dillon make it two wins in a row following Sunday’s triumph at Texas Motor Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch the Super Start Batteries 400 online and on TV:
When: Thursday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images