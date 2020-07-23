Cam Newton is ready to go.
The New England Patriots quarterback arrived in Boston on Wednesday afternoon and, unexpectedly, was greeted by reporters at Logan International Airport. A day later, Newton took to Instagram to deliver a message to the city of Boston.
“Boston, the eagle has landed!! Now let’s work,” Newton wrote before sharing a quote by J. Cole.
Newton’s production company also offered this video:
Newton clearly is acting like he will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots, but several reports indicate the veteran signal-caller is headed for a legitimate position battle with sophomore Jarrett Stidham.
Still, if Newton is healthy, he likely puts the Patriots in the best position to succeed in 2020.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images