Cam Newton is ready to go.

The New England Patriots quarterback arrived in Boston on Wednesday afternoon and, unexpectedly, was greeted by reporters at Logan International Airport. A day later, Newton took to Instagram to deliver a message to the city of Boston.

“Boston, the eagle has landed!! Now let’s work,” Newton wrote before sharing a quote by J. Cole.

Newton’s production company also offered this video:

Newton clearly is acting like he will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots, but several reports indicate the veteran signal-caller is headed for a legitimate position battle with sophomore Jarrett Stidham.

Still, if Newton is healthy, he likely puts the Patriots in the best position to succeed in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images