ESPN seems to have dropped a bomb — a Woj bomb.

The Worldwide Leader has suspended highly-respected NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, according to Outkick, who reported the news late Saturday night.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand confirmed the report, and added the suspension is without pay, though the length of it is known. ESPN declined to comment on the situation, per Marchand.

Wojnarowski’s suspension comes after U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (Missouri) on Friday posted a screenshot of an expletive-filled email response from Wojnarowski.

The original email sent to Wojnarowski touted Hawley’s decision to “blast” the NBA for “kowtowing to Beijing (and) refusing to support U.S. military and law enforcement.” Wojnarowski responded “(Expletive) you.”

Both ESPN and Wojnarowski issued statements of apology after the message was made public.

What makes the suspension all the more noteworthy is the timing, as teams have arrived to the NBA’s bubble in Orlando.

Games will finally begin later this month, and it’s uncertain if arguably the NBA’s best reporter will be there for the lead up of it.

