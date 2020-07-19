Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL players aren’t happy.

At noon ET on Sunday, multiple players across the league used Twitter to call out the NFL over its perceived lack of COVID-19 protocols and precautions. The posts clearly were collaborative in nature, as most published at the same time and featured the same hashtag: “#WeWantToPlay”.

Here are a few of the posts.

Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020

A coordinated posting blitz from some of the NFL’s top players calls on the NFL to provide answers and address health concerns. All have the hashtag #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/BwQtxcnLOq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2020

The NFL on Friday sent a memo to teams informing them training camp will proceed as scheduled. Rookies are scheduled to report by Tuesday, with all players due in camp by July 28.

Here’s some additional context from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi:

That's on top of remaining questions over opt-out language, testing frequency, etc. Clubs are enforcing management rights by setting reporting dates; players must show up or face discipline. If there's a grievance, it'd be over unsafe work environment, as players' posts portend. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2020

The NFLPA appears to be setting the stage for a grievance over work conditions should their demands not be met. Impressive coordinated effort. Football season is close but feels like we have a lot of ground to cover in a short time. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 19, 2020

Make of all that what you will.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to start Sept. 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images