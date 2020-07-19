NFL players aren’t happy.

At noon ET on Sunday, multiple players across the league used Twitter to call out the NFL over its perceived lack of COVID-19 protocols and precautions. The posts clearly were collaborative in nature, as most published at the same time and featured the same hashtag: “#WeWantToPlay”.

Here are a few of the posts.

The NFL on Friday sent a memo to teams informing them training camp will proceed as scheduled. Rookies are scheduled to report by Tuesday, with all players due in camp by July 28.

Here’s some additional context from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi:

Make of all that what you will.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to start Sept. 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.

More Patriots: Bill Belichick Reportedly Hanging On Nantucket With This NFL Coordinator

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images