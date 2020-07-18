Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday honored Georgia representative John Lewis, who died at 80-years-old after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The team recognized the death of the late civil rights leader with a touching tribute at Fenway Park and on Twitter, praising his efforts to promote equality and social justice in the United States.

“John Lewis’s wisdom, impact and spirit will always inspire us,” the team tweeted. “We mourn his passing and reaffirm our commitment to his work as we form a more just and equitable America. #GoodTrouble.”

Lewis spent nearly 33 years as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, more than two decades after playing a key role in the country’s civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images