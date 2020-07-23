Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready?

While Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season officially begins Thursday night, the Red Sox won’t take part in the festivities until Friday.

But that didn’t stop Boston from getting its fans excited about Game 1 with a hype video featuring the Opening Day starter, Nathan Eovaldi.

The video features the pitcher saying, “I feel like I’m ready to go,” along with some of his best highlights with the Red Sox. It’s pretty awesome.

Check it out:

Tomorrow at our place. pic.twitter.com/1Tw3E7XIr9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 23, 2020

The Red Sox welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park on Friday. Eovaldi will throw the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images